Sandra Fuentefria, ARNP
Overview of Sandra Fuentefria, ARNP
Sandra Fuentefria, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Sandra Fuentefria's Office Locations
Stop Pain Diagnostic Center Inc7200 NW 7th St Ste 202, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 266-2929
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente atencion, muy profesional, paciente y explicativa. Siempre esta a full pero vale la pena esperar, gracias por servirnos mi doctora Sandra
About Sandra Fuentefria, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841698511
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Fuentefria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sandra Fuentefria. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Fuentefria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Fuentefria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Fuentefria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.