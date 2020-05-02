Sandra Gallo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Gallo, CFNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sandra Gallo, CFNP
Sandra Gallo, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Sandra Gallo's Office Locations
- 1 20045 N 19th Ave Ste 3 Bldg 10, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (480) 626-2552
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sandra Gallo?
Sandi Gallo is a Blessing! She pays attention she is kind. she is not one of these Drs. or staff who use what little authority they have to bully patients. The Office she works in on 19th Ave has great people. The receptionist and her Med assistant Joy are kind and calm. Others in that practice do need to take lessons from them. Our issues have always been with some receptionists that provoke patients because they know a Patient is not allowed to get upset. They know we are trapped and it will always be the patient's fault if they (the patient) gets upset.
About Sandra Gallo, CFNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184753717
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Gallo accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Gallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Sandra Gallo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Gallo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Gallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Gallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.