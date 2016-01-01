See All Nurse Midwives in Tacoma, WA
Sandra Gerling, CNM

Midwifery
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Sandra Gerling, CNM is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA. 

Sandra Gerling works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Group Health Cooperative Tacoma
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Sandra Gerling, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1124054002
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

