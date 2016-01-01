Sandra Geubelle, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Geubelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sandra Geubelle, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sandra Geubelle, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.
Locations
Renal Medicine Associates Ltd.3821 MASTHEAD ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 998-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Sandra Geubelle, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1154474401
Education & Certifications
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
