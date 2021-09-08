Sandra Goldberg, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sandra Goldberg, PA-C
Sandra Goldberg, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boynton Beach, FL.
Sandra Goldberg works at
Total Vein and Skin LLC10383 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 739-5252Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Being in the medical field I have known Dr Berlin for many many years. Recently I have had to visit his office and several occasions. I cannot say enough about Sandra Goldberg who is an employee of Dr Berlin’s for many years. She is knowledgeable, kind, thorough and professional. She goes above and beyond her duties. She truly cares about her patients and a special way. I always leave there knowing that she has given me 100% and more. Kudos to Sandra Goldberg.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, French and German
- 1922259316
Sandra Goldberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Goldberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sandra Goldberg speaks French and German.
7 patients have reviewed Sandra Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Goldberg.
