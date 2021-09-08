See All Physicians Assistants in Boynton Beach, FL
Sandra Goldberg, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sandra Goldberg, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boynton Beach, FL. 

Sandra Goldberg works at Premier Dermatology Partners in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Vein and Skin LLC
    10383 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 739-5252
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Allergic Disorders
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Allergic Disorders

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 08, 2021
    Being in the medical field I have known Dr Berlin for many many years. Recently I have had to visit his office and several occasions. I cannot say enough about Sandra Goldberg who is an employee of Dr Berlin’s for many years. She is knowledgeable, kind, thorough and professional. She goes above and beyond her duties. She truly cares about her patients and a special way. I always leave there knowing that she has given me 100% and more. Kudos to Sandra Goldberg.
    Anita Spendolini — Sep 08, 2021
    About Sandra Goldberg, PA-C

    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and German
    NPI Number
    • 1922259316
