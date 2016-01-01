Dr. Sandra Grifman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grifman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Grifman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Grifman, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Clemente, CA.
Dr. Grifman works at
Locations
-
1
Sandra S. Grifman, Ph.D665 Camino de los Mares Ste 203, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 661-3071
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grifman?
About Dr. Sandra Grifman, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1568676260
Education & Certifications
- Caifornial Lutheran College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grifman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grifman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grifman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Grifman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grifman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grifman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grifman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.