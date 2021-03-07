See All Nurse Practitioners in Athens, GA
Sandra Hayes, WHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Sandra Hayes, WHNP

Sandra Hayes, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Athens, GA. 

Sandra Hayes works at Classic City Ob Gyn LLC in Athens, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sandra Hayes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Classic City Ob Gyn LLC
    1500 Oglethorpe Ave Ste 200C, Athens, GA 30606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 549-1111

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 07, 2021
Sandi is the best NP in Athens! She caught my breast cancer early and saved my life. She is always caring, listens to my concerns and is never rushed. I can’t say enough great things about her.
— Mar 07, 2021
Photo: Sandra Hayes, WHNP
About Sandra Hayes, WHNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1053608489
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sandra Hayes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Sandra Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sandra Hayes works at Classic City Ob Gyn LLC in Athens, GA. View the full address on Sandra Hayes’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Sandra Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Hayes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

