Sandra Hayes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Hayes, WHNP
Overview of Sandra Hayes, WHNP
Sandra Hayes, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Athens, GA.
Sandra Hayes works at
Sandra Hayes' Office Locations
Classic City Ob Gyn LLC1500 Oglethorpe Ave Ste 200C, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 549-1111
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sandra Hayes?
Sandi is the best NP in Athens! She caught my breast cancer early and saved my life. She is always caring, listens to my concerns and is never rushed. I can’t say enough great things about her.
About Sandra Hayes, WHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1053608489
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sandra Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.