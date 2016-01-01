See All Family Doctors in Blacksburg, VA
Sandra K Hayes, NP

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sandra K Hayes, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. 

Sandra K Hayes works at Carilion Clinic Family Medicine - Blacksburg in Blacksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carilion Clinic Family Medicine - Blacksburg
    901 Plantation Rd, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 951-0352
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Sandra K Hayes, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447213988
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandra K Hayes, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra K Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sandra K Hayes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sandra K Hayes accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Sandra K Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sandra K Hayes works at Carilion Clinic Family Medicine - Blacksburg in Blacksburg, VA. View the full address on Sandra K Hayes’s profile.

    Sandra K Hayes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra K Hayes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra K Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra K Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

