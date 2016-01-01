Sandra K Hayes, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra K Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sandra K Hayes, NP
Overview
Sandra K Hayes, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA.
Sandra K Hayes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carilion Clinic Family Medicine - Blacksburg901 Plantation Rd, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 951-0352Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sandra K Hayes?
About Sandra K Hayes, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1447213988
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra K Hayes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra K Hayes accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra K Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sandra K Hayes works at
Sandra K Hayes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra K Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra K Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra K Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.