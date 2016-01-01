Sandra Henke accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Henke, ANP
Overview of Sandra Henke, ANP
Sandra Henke, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Sandra Henke works at
Sandra Henke's Office Locations
-
1
Arlington Surgical Associates7700 Main St Ste 400, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 973-7246
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sandra Henke?
About Sandra Henke, ANP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417009713
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Henke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sandra Henke works at
Sandra Henke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Henke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Henke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Henke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.