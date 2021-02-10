Sandra Hoffman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Hoffman, EDD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sandra Hoffman, EDD is a Clinical Psychologist in Washington, DC.
Sandra Hoffman works at
Locations
Patricia E.petrash L.i.c.s.w.inc.1700 17th St NW Ste 201, Washington, DC 20009 Directions (202) 328-2283
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She’s helpful, smart, and kind. Very educated - couldn’t recommend more highly. I see her quite frequently. Wonderful CBT facilitator/practitioner.
About Sandra Hoffman, EDD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1629183074
Sandra Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Sandra Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Hoffman.
