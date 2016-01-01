Sandra Hopko, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Hopko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Sandra Hopko, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Oak Ridge, TN.
Sandra Hopko works at
Locations
Sandra Hopko106 Administration Rd, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions (865) 803-8805
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Behavioral
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- APS Healthcare
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Sandra Hopko, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1861527194
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Hopko accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Hopko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
