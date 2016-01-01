See All Psychotherapists in Oak Ridge, TN
Sandra Hopko, LPC

Psychotherapy
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sandra Hopko, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Oak Ridge, TN. 

Sandra Hopko works at Sandra Hopko in Oak Ridge, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sandra Hopko
    106 Administration Rd, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 803-8805

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Behavioral
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • APS Healthcare
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Sandra Hopko, LPC

    • Psychotherapy
    • English
    • 1861527194
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandra Hopko, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Hopko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sandra Hopko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sandra Hopko works at Sandra Hopko in Oak Ridge, TN. View the full address on Sandra Hopko’s profile.

    Sandra Hopko has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Hopko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Hopko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Hopko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

