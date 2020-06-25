Sandra Klonsky, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Klonsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sandra Klonsky, MFT
Overview
Sandra Klonsky, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Laguna Hills, CA.
Sandra Klonsky works at
Locations
-
1
Sandra M. Klonsky25411 Cabot Rd Ste 107, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 933-6157
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sandra Klonsky?
I have been seeing Sandra for about 3 years. She takes the time to listen and answer my questions. She is very warm, friendly and compassionate. Her advice is always what I need to hear, and sometimes when I visit her, she will say that she thought about me when she read an article or quote and hands me a copy. Before I leave she gives me a few ideas to incorporate into my daily routine, or advice on what to do in a situation I am facing. And the next session she goes over the outcomes with me. I always feel back on track when I leave her office or when we close our teleconference. I highly recommend her!!
About Sandra Klonsky, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1124200084
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Klonsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Klonsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sandra Klonsky works at
3 patients have reviewed Sandra Klonsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Klonsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Klonsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Klonsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.