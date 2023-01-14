Sandra Lavelle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Lavelle, NP
Overview of Sandra Lavelle, NP
Sandra Lavelle, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Beachwood, OH.
Sandra Lavelle's Office Locations
- 1 23625 Commerce Park Ste 180, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (440) 382-7211
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
there are not many doctors like Sandra Lavelle she is here for you whenever you need she listens carefully to everything you say give the best advice you need and therapy thank you Sandra
About Sandra Lavelle, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457635229
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Lavelle accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Lavelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Sandra Lavelle. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Lavelle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Lavelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Lavelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.