Sandra Lindholm-Norman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Lindholm-Norman, NP
Overview of Sandra Lindholm-Norman, NP
Sandra Lindholm-Norman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Walnut Creek, CA.
Sandra Lindholm-Norman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Sandra Lindholm-Norman's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Health Park Shadelands Phy 501320 Lennon Ln, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 906-2307
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sandra Lindholm-Norman?
About Sandra Lindholm-Norman, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639239759
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Lindholm-Norman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sandra Lindholm-Norman works at
5 patients have reviewed Sandra Lindholm-Norman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Lindholm-Norman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Lindholm-Norman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Lindholm-Norman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.