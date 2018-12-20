See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Clermont, FL
Sandra Lynch, MS

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sandra Lynch, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Clermont, FL. 

Sandra Lynch works at Counseling For Your Success, Clermont, FL in Clermont, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clermont Office
    17307 Pagonia Rd # 100, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 230-0740

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Dec 20, 2018
Sandra is really good! She helps lift you up!
— Dec 20, 2018
Photo: Sandra Lynch, MS
About Sandra Lynch, MS

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1700037736
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • American University, Wash, Dc
Frequently Asked Questions

Sandra Lynch, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sandra Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sandra Lynch works at Counseling For Your Success, Clermont, FL in Clermont, FL. View the full address on Sandra Lynch’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Sandra Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Lynch.

