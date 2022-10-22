Sandra Mazur has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Mazur, NP
Overview
Sandra Mazur, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bolingbrook, IL.
Locations
Edward Medical Group130 N Weber Rd Ste 100, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 646-5777
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Fast, nearly no wait. Great team too. Often we see our providers when we're under less than ideal situations, but Sandra and team make it easy and light.
About Sandra Mazur, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Mazur accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Mazur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Sandra Mazur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Mazur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Mazur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Mazur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.