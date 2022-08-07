Dr. Montoya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandra Montoya, PHD
Overview of Dr. Sandra Montoya, PHD
Dr. Sandra Montoya, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Montoya's Office Locations
Sandra L. Montoya Ph.d. PC3900 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Ste 11, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Directions (505) 275-6457
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm so relieved that Dr. Montoya was the one to do my evaluation. Not only was she very professional, she was kind, understanding, patient and asked all the right questions. She's a great observer as well. I highly recommend Dr. Montoya's office. They're very professional and follow through.
About Dr. Sandra Montoya, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montoya accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Montoya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montoya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montoya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montoya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.