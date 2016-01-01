Dr. Neuwelt-Truntzer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandra Neuwelt-Truntzer, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Neuwelt-Truntzer, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Altos, CA.
Dr. Neuwelt-Truntzer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mindful Child & Family Therapy Inc.4966 El Camino Real Ste 115, Los Altos, CA 94022 Directions (650) 961-8773
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neuwelt-Truntzer?
About Dr. Sandra Neuwelt-Truntzer, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, French
- 1891742920
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neuwelt-Truntzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neuwelt-Truntzer works at
Dr. Neuwelt-Truntzer speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Neuwelt-Truntzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuwelt-Truntzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neuwelt-Truntzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neuwelt-Truntzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.