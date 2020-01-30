Dr. Sandra Newhouse, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Newhouse, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Newhouse, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Charlottesville, VA. They completed their residency with Saint Elizabeths Hospital
Dr. Newhouse works at
Locations
-
1
Aisha Hayat Lpc LLC914 E High St, Charlottesville, VA 22902 Directions (434) 974-7974
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Gateway Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Virginia Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newhouse?
Warm and personable and always professional in every way. Gives you her full attention without fail and works just as hard as you do (if not harder at times) to help you get well. Knows when to be gentle and when to push a bit to help keep you on track. If you're really willing to commit to doing your part of the work, this therapist is for you.
About Dr. Sandra Newhouse, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1295871903
Education & Certifications
- Saint Elizabeths Hospital
- National Institute Of Mental Health/St. Elizabeth's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newhouse accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newhouse works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Newhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newhouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newhouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newhouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.