Dr. Sandra Newhouse, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sandra Newhouse, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Charlottesville, VA. They completed their residency with Saint Elizabeths Hospital

Dr. Newhouse works at Sandra Newhouse, Ph.D. in Charlottesville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aisha Hayat Lpc LLC
    914 E High St, Charlottesville, VA 22902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 974-7974

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Virginia Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Warm and personable and always professional in every way. Gives you her full attention without fail and works just as hard as you do (if not harder at times) to help you get well. Knows when to be gentle and when to push a bit to help keep you on track. If you're really willing to commit to doing your part of the work, this therapist is for you.
    About Dr. Sandra Newhouse, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295871903
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Elizabeths Hospital
    Internship
    • National Institute Of Mental Health/St. Elizabeth's Hospital
