Sandra Peasley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Peasley, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sandra Peasley, FNP
Sandra Peasley, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Missoula, MT.
Sandra Peasley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Sandra Peasley's Office Locations
-
1
Montana Internal Medicine2819 Great Northern Loop, Missoula, MT 59808 Directions (406) 543-1197
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sandra Peasley?
I would and have recommended her to many. She's very thorough and really cares about your well being. She's amazing!
About Sandra Peasley, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316958127
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Peasley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Peasley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sandra Peasley works at
10 patients have reviewed Sandra Peasley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Peasley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Peasley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Peasley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.