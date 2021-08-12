See All Nurse Practitioners in Miami, FL
Sandra Pelaez-Munsey, PMHNP-BC

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sandra Pelaez-Munsey, PMHNP-BC

Sandra Pelaez-Munsey, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. 

Sandra Pelaez-Munsey works at Coastal Health Group Psychiatry in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sandra Pelaez-Munsey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Health Group Psychiatry
    7001 Sw 97th Ave, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 408-4527
    Monday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Identity Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Geriatric Depression Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Medication Management for Learning and Behavioral Disabilities Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacology Management Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress-Induced Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Florida Blue
    • Medicaid
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 12, 2021
    Words cannot begin to express how comforting Sandra has been. She is genuine and direct in a sensitive manner. She listens and is concerned. Her expertise and tact is impeccable and she is extremely knowledgeable. I highly recommend for you to meet with her if you have the opportunity.
    About Sandra Pelaez-Munsey, PMHNP-BC

    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942747126
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Miami/ School Of Nursing
