Sandra Pelaez-Munsey, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients.
Sandra Pelaez-Munsey, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sandra Pelaez-Munsey, PMHNP-BC
Sandra Pelaez-Munsey, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Sandra Pelaez-Munsey works at
Sandra Pelaez-Munsey's Office Locations
Coastal Health Group Psychiatry7001 Sw 97th Ave, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (786) 408-4527Monday9:30am - 4:30pmTuesday9:30am - 4:30pmWednesday9:30am - 4:30pmThursday9:30am - 4:30pmFriday9:30am - 4:30pmSaturday9:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Florida Blue
- Medicaid
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Words cannot begin to express how comforting Sandra has been. She is genuine and direct in a sensitive manner. She listens and is concerned. Her expertise and tact is impeccable and she is extremely knowledgeable. I highly recommend for you to meet with her if you have the opportunity.
About Sandra Pelaez-Munsey, PMHNP-BC
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami/ School Of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Pelaez-Munsey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Pelaez-Munsey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Pelaez-Munsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sandra Pelaez-Munsey speaks Spanish.
