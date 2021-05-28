Sandra Pullen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Pullen, FNP
Sandra Pullen, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Catherine Westerband MD PC1871 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 219-8342
She was very thorough helping me understand my recent endoscopy results and care going forward. One of best medical providers I’ve met in years.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1053895706
22 patients have reviewed Sandra Pullen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Pullen.
