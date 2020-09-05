Sandra Quast, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Quast is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sandra Quast, LPC
Offers telehealth
Sandra Quast, LPC is a Counselor in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Sandra Quast works at
Coastal Haven Counseling, LLC220 Ronnie Ct Ste 2, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 945-0346Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 7:00pm
Coastal Haven Counseling, LLC3100 Dick Pond Rd # D2, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 945-0346Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday10:00am - 7:00pm
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Select Health of South Carolina
- WellCare
Warm, friendly and helpful!
- Counseling
- English
- 1174936702
- Lighthouse Care Center Of Conway
- Webster University Ma
Sandra Quast accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Quast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sandra Quast. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Quast.
