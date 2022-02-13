Dr. Sandra Rahe, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Rahe, PHD
Dr. Sandra Rahe, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Omaha, NE.
Dr Sandra Rahe, LIMHP16707 Q St Ste 2J, Omaha, NE 68135 Directions
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Easy scheduling, great customer service, spends extra time, and goes the extra mile to help patients reach their goals. 36 years of experience helping people overcome fears, work through difficult situations, and learn to enjoy life again. Dr. Sandra Rahe is quit witted, smart, insightful, spot on with assessments, and is easy to talk to about anything. My doctor told me to work with her on the issues that were making my life ugly. Dr. Rahe helped me turn things around and I can't be more thankful. Call her today.
About Dr. Sandra Rahe, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
Dr. Rahe accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahe.
