Rainbow Sandra, PSY
Overview
Rainbow Sandra, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Staten Island, NY.
Locations
- 1 312 Bement Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 447-5598
Ratings & Reviews
The best analytic clinician you can ever have. Very insightful, deep thinker and down to earth with lots of empathy.
About Rainbow Sandra, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1700939782
