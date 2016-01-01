Sandra Short accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Short, ANP-BC
Offers telehealth
Sandra Short, ANP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Healthfirst Bluegrass Inc360 W Loudon Ave, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 388-9033
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598005027
