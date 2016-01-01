See All Vascular Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Sandra Shrago, DNP

Vascular Surgery
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Sandra Shrago, DNP

Dr. Sandra Shrago, DNP is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Shrago works at Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shrago's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery
    111 S 11th St Ste 6210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Dr. Sandra Shrago, DNP

  • Vascular Surgery
  • English
  • Female
  • 1396419248
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

