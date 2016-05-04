See All Dermatologists in Tampa, FL
Sandra Snyder, PA

Dermatology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Sandra Snyder, PA is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

Sandra Snyder works at Florida Skin and Cancer Specialists in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael A Scannon MD PA
    4200 N Armenia Ave Ste 1, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 877-4811

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Chemical Peel
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Chemical Peel

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 04, 2016
    Very caring and compassionate doctor. She is very willing to share her knowledge and takes the time to explain the good and bad and the types of treatments or therapy available. She is just wonderful!
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Sandra Snyder, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053300723
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandra Snyder, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sandra Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sandra Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sandra Snyder works at Florida Skin and Cancer Specialists in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Sandra Snyder’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Sandra Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Snyder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

