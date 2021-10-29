Sandra Snyder, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sandra Snyder, MFT
Overview
Sandra Snyder, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Modesto, CA.
Sandra Snyder works at
Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Medical Group of Modesto Inc.3425 Coffee Rd Ste A2, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 524-9401
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sandra Snyder?
Really understands but also challenges you in a safe enviroment
About Sandra Snyder, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1396836342
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Snyder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sandra Snyder works at
7 patients have reviewed Sandra Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.