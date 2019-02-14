Sandra Tursini, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Tursini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sandra Tursini, LPC
Sandra Tursini, LPC is a Counselor in Mesa, AZ.
Desert Behavioral Health, PC2500 S Power Rd Bldg 4, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 839-4620
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
She has a lot of life experience. She is understanding. The only negative is she is too focused on the time you need to end your session. Spends about 5 to 10 minutes using the credit card machine for copay. (Machine may need to be replaced or have it by the office assistance desk)
- Counseling
- English
- 1174790877
Sandra Tursini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Tursini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Sandra Tursini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Tursini.
