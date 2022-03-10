Sandrine Nkouga, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandrine Nkouga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sandrine Nkouga, NP
Overview of Sandrine Nkouga, NP
Sandrine Nkouga, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS.
Sandrine Nkouga works at
Sandrine Nkouga's Office Locations
-
1
Via Christi Riverside Hm Care1122 N Topeka St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 866-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sandrine Nkouga?
Sandrine was very professional and sociable at the same time. She made me laughed and feels so comfortable. She listened and explained things so well. Her French accent is so beautiful and I can just listen to her talk all day. Very lovely personality and happy person. She is in the right field, for sure. Impressed by her knowledge, professionalism and talent as a health care professional. First visit for me but definitely will be a patient for a long time.
About Sandrine Nkouga, NP
- Family Medicine
- English, French and Spanish
- 1891142261
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandrine Nkouga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sandrine Nkouga accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandrine Nkouga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sandrine Nkouga works at
Sandrine Nkouga speaks French and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Sandrine Nkouga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandrine Nkouga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandrine Nkouga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandrine Nkouga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.