Sandrine Nkouga, NP

Family Medicine
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sandrine Nkouga, NP

Sandrine Nkouga, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. 

Sandrine Nkouga works at Via Christi Riverside Hm Care in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sandrine Nkouga's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Via Christi Riverside Hm Care
    1122 N Topeka St, Wichita, KS 67214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 866-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 10, 2022
    Sandrine was very professional and sociable at the same time. She made me laughed and feels so comfortable. She listened and explained things so well. Her French accent is so beautiful and I can just listen to her talk all day. Very lovely personality and happy person. She is in the right field, for sure. Impressed by her knowledge, professionalism and talent as a health care professional. First visit for me but definitely will be a patient for a long time.
    Rebecca — Mar 10, 2022
    About Sandrine Nkouga, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891142261
