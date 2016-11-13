See All Nurse Practitioners in Dayton, OH
Sandy Anderson, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (11)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sandy Anderson, CNP

Sandy Anderson, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dayton, OH. 

Sandy Anderson works at PriMed Cardiology - Dayton in Dayton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sandy Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    PriMed Cardiology - Dayton
    7271 N Main St Ste 2, Dayton, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 365-2110

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma

Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Sandy Anderson, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871685792
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandy Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Sandy Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sandy Anderson works at PriMed Cardiology - Dayton in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Sandy Anderson’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Sandy Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandy Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandy Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandy Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

