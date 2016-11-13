Sandy Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sandy Anderson, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sandy Anderson, CNP
Sandy Anderson, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dayton, OH.
Sandy Anderson works at
Sandy Anderson's Office Locations
1
PriMed Cardiology - Dayton7271 N Main St Ste 2, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 365-2110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance:
- Cigna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sandy Anderson?
Very caring. She takes time to listen and understand what the issue is.
About Sandy Anderson, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871685792
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandy Anderson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandy Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Sandy Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandy Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandy Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandy Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.