Sandy Depree, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sandy Depree, NP
Sandy Depree, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Zeeland, MI.
Sandy Depree works at
Sandy Depree's Office Locations
SHMG OB/GYN - Zeeland8333 Felch St Ste 202, Zeeland, MI 49464 Directions (616) 748-2850
SHMG OB/GYN - Holland588 E Lakewood Blvd Fl 2, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 494-5850
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent...love seeing sandy depree for my yearly physicals.
About Sandy Depree, NP
- Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265475123
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandy Depree has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sandy Depree accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandy Depree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Sandy Depree. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandy Depree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandy Depree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandy Depree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.