Sanford Hardin II, PA-C
Overview
Sanford Hardin II, PA-C is a Cardiology Specialist in Little River, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Sanford Hardin II works at
Locations
Little River Office3361 Highway 9 E, Little River, SC 29566 Directions (843) 497-5929Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Carolina Health Specialists - Pulmonology906 MEDICAL CIR, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 497-5929Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Carolina Health Specialists-Cardiology945 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 497-5929Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Little River Office4237 River Hills Dr Ste 150, Little River, SC 29566 Directions (843) 497-5929
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
About Sanford Hardin II, PA-C
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1700993250
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Pembroke State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Sanford Hardin II accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sanford Hardin II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sanford Hardin II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sanford Hardin II.
