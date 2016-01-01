See All Cardiologists in Little River, SC
Sanford Hardin II, PA-C

Cardiology
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Sanford Hardin II, PA-C is a Cardiology Specialist in Little River, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.

Sanford Hardin II works at Carolina Health Specialists in Little River, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Little River Office
    3361 Highway 9 E, Little River, SC 29566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 497-5929
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Carolina Health Specialists - Pulmonology
    906 MEDICAL CIR, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 497-5929
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Carolina Health Specialists-Cardiology
    945 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 497-5929
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Little River Office
    4237 River Hills Dr Ste 150, Little River, SC 29566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 497-5929

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Strand Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Sanford Hardin II, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700993250
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School
    • Pembroke State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sanford Hardin II, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sanford Hardin II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sanford Hardin II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Sanford Hardin II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sanford Hardin II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sanford Hardin II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sanford Hardin II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

