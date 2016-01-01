Sanford Martin Jr accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sanford Martin Jr, EDD
Sanford Martin Jr, EDD is a Counselor in Chesapeake, VA.
Sanford Martin Jr works at
Christian Psychotherapy Services609 Independence Pkwy Ste 115, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 961-3255
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Counseling
- English
- 1932187986
Sanford Martin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sanford Martin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sanford Martin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.