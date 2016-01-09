See All Clinical Psychologists in Summit, NJ
Dr. Sangeetha Nayak, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sangeetha Nayak, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Sangeetha Nayak, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Summit, NJ. 

Dr. Nayak works at Foot and Ankle Surgery Associates LLC in Summit, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Ankle Surgery Associates LLC
    11 Overlook Rd Ste B110, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 522-6115

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Nayak?

Jan 09, 2016
She has helped my husband significantly after he went to two other drs who were horrible and he was about to give up when he got her name !! She has made a huge difference in his life the turnaround has been nothing short of miraculous. I see my old husband coming back. She is excellent with CBT for anxiety and ptsd!! I highly recommend her!
B in Jackson, NJ — Jan 09, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sangeetha Nayak, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sangeetha Nayak, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nayak to family and friends

Dr. Nayak's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Nayak

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sangeetha Nayak, PHD.

About Dr. Sangeetha Nayak, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1538215728
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nayak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nayak works at Foot and Ankle Surgery Associates LLC in Summit, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Nayak’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Sangeetha Nayak, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.