Sangini Patel, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sangini Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sangini Patel, PA-C
Overview
Sangini Patel, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL.
Sangini Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Illinois Dermatology Institute25 E Washington St Ste 1221, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 585-7299Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sangini Patel?
Sangini is extremely knowledgeable and never tries to sell you on anything you don’t need. Everything she recommends generates natural results
About Sangini Patel, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- 1154459246
Frequently Asked Questions
Sangini Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sangini Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sangini Patel works at
20 patients have reviewed Sangini Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sangini Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sangini Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sangini Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.