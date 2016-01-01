Sangita Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sangita Sharma, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sangita Sharma, FNP
Sangita Sharma, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sangita Sharma's Office Locations
- 1 2180 W Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (484) 832-7636
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Sangita Sharma, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730351883
Sangita Sharma accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sangita Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Sangita Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sangita Sharma.
