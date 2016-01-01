Sanja Sobo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sanja Sobo, LPC
Overview
Sanja Sobo, LPC is a Counselor in Tempe, AZ.
Sanja Sobo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Solutions Counseling424 E Southern Ave Ste 102, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (424) 272-6528
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sanja Sobo?
About Sanja Sobo, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1003296138
Frequently Asked Questions
Sanja Sobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sanja Sobo works at
Sanja Sobo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sanja Sobo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sanja Sobo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sanja Sobo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.