Saoirse Owens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Saoirse Owens, CRNP
Overview of Saoirse Owens, CRNP
Saoirse Owens, CRNP is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Saoirse Owens' Office Locations
Saoirse Owens' Office Locations
Sleep Disorders Center211 S 9th St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Sleep Disorders Center3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saoirse Owens is amazing! After a brief and rushed visit with Dr. Grewall, I was sent to follow up with Dr. Owens. Yes, she is a CRNP, but her skill and help are better than or the same as a doctor. Whenever I messaged her via the MyChart app I got a response. She was quick to make adjustments to my CPAP machine via Bluetooth/wireless. When I saw her at her office she answered all my questions, made me feel good, did not rush, and had a good bedside manner.
About Saoirse Owens, CRNP
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
