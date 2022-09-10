See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Saoirse Owens, CRNP

Sleep Medicine
4.7 (476)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Overview of Saoirse Owens, CRNP

Saoirse Owens, CRNP is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Saoirse Owens works at Sleep Disorders Center in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Saoirse Owens' Office Locations

    Sleep Disorders Center
    211 S 9th St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Sleep Disorders Center
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Sep 10, 2022
    Saoirse Owens is amazing! After a brief and rushed visit with Dr. Grewall, I was sent to follow up with Dr. Owens. Yes, she is a CRNP, but her skill and help are better than or the same as a doctor. Whenever I messaged her via the MyChart app I got a response. She was quick to make adjustments to my CPAP machine via Bluetooth/wireless. When I saw her at her office she answered all my questions, made me feel good, did not rush, and had a good bedside manner.
    Matt S — Sep 10, 2022
    About Saoirse Owens, CRNP

    • Sleep Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1710167929
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Saoirse Owens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Saoirse Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Saoirse Owens works at Sleep Disorders Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Saoirse Owens’s profile.

    476 patients have reviewed Saoirse Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Saoirse Owens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Saoirse Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Saoirse Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

