Sara Auman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Sara Auman, RN
Sara Auman, RN is a Counselor in Columbus, OH.
Shannon and Associates1155 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 299-0992
Sara is thoughtful, calm, inciteful and kind. She is very pleasant and good non-judgmental listener. Not afraid to give advice that is maybe not what you want to her. I went for several years but am no longer able to see her due to insurance change. My evaluation is based on several years of recents, but not current.
- Counseling
- English
- 1043353154
3 patients have reviewed Sara Auman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Auman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Auman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Auman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.