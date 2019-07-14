Sara Bader accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Bader, PA
Overview
Sara Bader, PA is a Physician Assistant in Scottsdale, AZ.
Sara Bader works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arizona Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialists Ltd.7301 E 2nd St Ste 315, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 947-7711
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Bader?
Very pleasant provider. Engages with patients and family to achieve the optimum results from care.
About Sara Bader, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1659475937
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Bader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Bader works at
Sara Bader has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Bader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Bader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Bader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.