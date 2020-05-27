Sara Ball accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Ball, NP
Overview of Sara Ball, NP
Sara Ball, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingsport, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Ball's Office Locations
- 1 111 W Stone Dr Ste 240, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 408-7040
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Ball?
Very knowledgeable and professional She listens and explains thing clearly.
About Sara Ball, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1548771447
Frequently Asked Questions
