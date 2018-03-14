See All Clinical Psychologists in Forest Hills, NY
Sara Barris, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.1 (15)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Sara Barris, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Forest Hills, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    10923 71st Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 (718) 544-0932

Mar 14, 2018
I found Dr. Barris to have a lot of wisdom and authentic caring for her patients. Its seems like this is not just a job, but a calling.
New York, New York — Mar 14, 2018
About Sara Barris, PSY

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1083677330
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sara Barris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Sara Barris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Barris.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Barris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Barris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

