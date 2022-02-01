Sara Beal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Beal, APRN
Overview of Sara Beal, APRN
Sara Beal, APRN is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lutz, FL.
Sara Beal works at
Sara Beal's Office Locations
Progressive Psychiatry17945 Hunting Bow Cir Ste 102, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 449-1910
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Mrs. Beal is very accomodating and involved in every aspect of the treatment plan. Very easy to contact and keep in touch with and experienced in many areas to provide the best care possible.
About Sara Beal, APRN
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1821638909
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Beal accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Beal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sara Beal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Beal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Beal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Beal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.