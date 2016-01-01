See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, NC
Sara Bennett, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sara Bennett, FNP

Sara Bennett, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. 

Sara Bennett works at EmergeOrtho Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sara Bennett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    EmergeOrtho - Wilmington/Ashton
    2716 Ashton Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 332-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Glen Meade Ob Gyn PA
    1809 Glen Meade Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-2989
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Sara Bennett, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1629589064
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

