Sara Blankenship, FNP
Overview
Sara Blankenship, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Sara Blankenship works at
Locations
WK Pierremont Family Physicians1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 400, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- Vantage Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blankenship was great. Thourough, caring, and concerned about my health. She wasn’t in a hurry to get me out of there. She answered all my questions. Very perfessional. Her attitude was awesome. It’s great to have a Doctor that really cares. I did blood work, and she had to put me on new medication. When she called about the medication, she explained why and how to use it. Thanks for being a great Doctor.
About Sara Blankenship, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1811518780
Sara Blankenship works at
