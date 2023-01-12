See All Family Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Sara Blankenship, FNP

Family Medicine
4.8 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sara Blankenship, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Sara Blankenship works at WK Pierremont Family Physicians in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WK Pierremont Family Physicians
    1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 400, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Pierremont Health Center
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peoples Health
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Dr. Blankenship was great. Thourough, caring, and concerned about my health. She wasn’t in a hurry to get me out of there. She answered all my questions. Very perfessional. Her attitude was awesome. It’s great to have a Doctor that really cares. I did blood work, and she had to put me on new medication. When she called about the medication, she explained why and how to use it. Thanks for being a great Doctor.
    Tim Wilson — Jan 12, 2023
    About Sara Blankenship, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811518780
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Blankenship, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Blankenship is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sara Blankenship has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Blankenship has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Blankenship works at WK Pierremont Family Physicians in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Sara Blankenship’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Sara Blankenship. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Blankenship.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Blankenship, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Blankenship appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

