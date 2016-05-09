See All Physicians Assistants in Scottsdale, AZ
Sara Briggs, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sara Briggs, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Sara Briggs works at SONORAN ORTHOPAEDIC TRAUMA SURGEONS PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics West Inc.
    3126 N Civic Center Plz, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 874-2040
  2. 2
    Foothills Orthopaedic Specialists PC
    3135 E Lincoln Dr Ste B, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 252-3829

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Orthopedic Surgical Procedures
Orthopedic Trauma
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures
Orthopedic Trauma

Treatment frequency



Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Sara Briggs, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518116656
    NPI Number
