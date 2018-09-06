See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Sara Brigman, OD

Optometry
4.8 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sara Brigman, OD

Dr. Sara Brigman, OD is an Optometrist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.

Dr. Brigman works at Atlantic Vision Center in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brigman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Vision Center
    3910 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 799-0220
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sara Brigman, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710970165
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Philadelphia Va Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College of Optometry
