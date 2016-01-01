Sara Coburn, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Coburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sara Coburn, PA-C
Overview
Sara Coburn, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC.
Sara Coburn works at
Locations
-
1
OurHealth901 E 4th St Ste D, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (866) 451-3467
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Coburn?
About Sara Coburn, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Spanish
- 1710329503
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Coburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Coburn works at
Sara Coburn speaks Spanish.
Sara Coburn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Coburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Coburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Coburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.